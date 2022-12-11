Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 137,755 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,161,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,755 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.98% of Summit Materials worth $27,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 271.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on SUM. Citigroup increased their price target on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $28.50 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.72.

NYSE:SUM opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.01. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

