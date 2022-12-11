Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 53,748 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,748 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.53% of Houlihan Lokey worth $27,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

NYSE HLI opened at $93.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.95 and its 200-day moving average is $84.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.72. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $74.18 and a one year high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $489.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.32 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 30.44%. Research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $1,526,713.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $497,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $1,526,713.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,658 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

