Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,515 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $29,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 344.2% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.4% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,828,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $360.99 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $375.25. The company has a market cap of $343.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $352.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $436.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.