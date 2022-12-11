Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 82,533 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,533 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $28,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.1% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EL. TheStreet downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.00.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $240.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.47. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The company has a market cap of $85.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.07%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

