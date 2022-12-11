Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 676,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,020 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cognex were worth $28,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Cognex by 3.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 20.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

CGNX stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.58. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.74.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $209.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. Cognex had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 16.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CGNX shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Cowen lowered Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.92.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

