Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 875,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,161 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $29,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,065,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 653,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,819,000 after purchasing an additional 150,368 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.22. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

