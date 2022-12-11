Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,623 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.14% of argenx worth $29,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 68.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 20.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of argenx by 10.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of argenx by 4.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 105.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARGX shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $427.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of argenx from €405.00 ($426.32) to €450.00 ($473.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $428.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $461.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.57.

argenx stock opened at $388.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 0.79. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $249.50 and a fifty-two week high of $407.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.10.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $146.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.49 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.53% and a negative net margin of 295.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

