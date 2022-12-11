Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 38,683 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,533,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,683 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 4.10% of Clarus worth $29,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clarus by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,580,000 after acquiring an additional 42,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,347,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,691,000 after buying an additional 18,727 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Clarus by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 684,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after acquiring an additional 66,071 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Clarus by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 682,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 35,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Clarus by 28.1% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 678,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after purchasing an additional 148,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Aaron Kuehne bought 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $49,963.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 95,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,978.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLAR shares. Raymond James cut shares of Clarus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Clarus from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet cut Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Clarus from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Clarus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

CLAR opened at $7.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Clarus Co. has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $29.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.31.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.12). Clarus had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.08 million. Analysts predict that Clarus Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

