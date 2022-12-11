Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,318 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,008 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.50% of Popular worth $29,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Popular by 6.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,433,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Popular by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Popular by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Popular Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $65.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.86. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.59 and a 12 month high of $99.49.

Popular Announces Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $3.17. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.10 million. Popular had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 22.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BPOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Popular to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

