Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 41,250 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Repligen were worth $29,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Repligen by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,361,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Repligen during the first quarter valued at about $5,003,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in Repligen during the first quarter worth about $1,037,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,653,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $163.32 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $137.21 and a 1 year high of $274.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.48. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.01 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.76%. On average, analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

