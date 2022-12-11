Blue Bird (BLBD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th.
BLBD opened at $12.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03. The stock has a market cap of $408.70 million, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.31. Blue Bird has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $22.10.
BLBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Blue Bird to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.
