Blue Bird (BLBD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th.

BLBD opened at $12.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03. The stock has a market cap of $408.70 million, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.31. Blue Bird has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $22.10.

BLBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Blue Bird to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth about $15,977,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Blue Bird by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,204,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,664,000 after buying an additional 92,140 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 52.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 68,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 914,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after acquiring an additional 54,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

