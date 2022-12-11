Mitek Systems (MITK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Monday, December 12th.

Mitek Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

MITK opened at $10.29 on Friday. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The company has a market cap of $459.76 million, a PE ratio of 73.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MITK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Insider Activity at Mitek Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitek Systems

In related news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 26,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $285,882.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,453.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $29,624.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 203,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,400.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 26,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $285,882.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,453.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,298 shares of company stock valued at $549,803. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 162.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 25,706 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 20,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mitek Systems

(Get Rating)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.