HEXO (HEXO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Monday, December 12th.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 42.35% and a negative net margin of 565.53%. The business had revenue of $32.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.36 million. On average, analysts expect HEXO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HEXO stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20. HEXO has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 1,230.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 399,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 369,794 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in HEXO by 184.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 558,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEXO in the 2nd quarter worth about $796,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of HEXO by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 430,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 205,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 428,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 42,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

