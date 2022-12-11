HEXO (HEXO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Monday, December 12th.
HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 42.35% and a negative net margin of 565.53%. The business had revenue of $32.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.36 million. On average, analysts expect HEXO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
HEXO Price Performance
HEXO stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20. HEXO has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
HEXO Company Profile
HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HEXO (HEXO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.