MamaMancini’s (MMMB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. MamaMancini’s had a negative return on equity of 23.03% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. On average, analysts expect MamaMancini’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MamaMancini’s Stock Performance

Shares of MMMB opened at $1.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.22. MamaMancini’s has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MamaMancini’s

MamaMancini’s Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MamaMancini’s by 61.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 126,485 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, beef meat loaf, chicken parmesan, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Italian sauce; and other related meats and sauces.

