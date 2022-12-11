MamaMancini’s (MMMB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th.
MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. MamaMancini’s had a negative return on equity of 23.03% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. On average, analysts expect MamaMancini’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MamaMancini’s Stock Performance
Shares of MMMB opened at $1.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.22. MamaMancini’s has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
MamaMancini’s Company Profile
MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, beef meat loaf, chicken parmesan, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Italian sauce; and other related meats and sauces.
