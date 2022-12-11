Riley Exploration Permian (REPX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $88.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.00 million.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of REPX stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.29. Riley Exploration Permian has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Riley Exploration Permian Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.73%.

In related news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin bought 3,364 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $55,371.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,769,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,130,348.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Riley Exploration Permian news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 9,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $212,888.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,618.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin bought 3,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $55,371.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,769,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,130,348.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 39,552 shares of company stock worth $1,002,973 and have sold 19,203 shares worth $440,747. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 300.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. 50.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

See Also

