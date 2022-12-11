Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,124 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $30,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 56.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,022,000 after buying an additional 5,352,721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,304,000 after buying an additional 1,991,968 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,171,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 24,735.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $183.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $252.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $186.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.77.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

