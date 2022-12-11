Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 514,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,674 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $30,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IEFA stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average of $59.09. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

