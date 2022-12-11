Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $30.83 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 63,331 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.21% of Skyworks Solutions worth $30,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 56.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $94.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $164.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.08.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.