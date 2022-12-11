iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 490,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,075 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $31,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,924,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219,445 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $22,673,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,414 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,196,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,024,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,533,000 after purchasing an additional 807,875 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $69.02 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $83.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

