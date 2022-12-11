Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 113 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.15% of AMETEK worth $37,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 25,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AME. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

AMETEK Stock Performance

In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,018.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AME opened at $139.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.75. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.00%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading

