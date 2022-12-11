Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $36.61 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 843,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750,707 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $36,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 205.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $46.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average is $43.38.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

