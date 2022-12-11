Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 28,906 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,554,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,906 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 4.23% of Napco Security Technologies worth $32,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,354,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 44,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 33.9% in the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 101,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 25,780 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Insider Activity at Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 1,271,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $31,519,047.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,996,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,641,087.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 1,271,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $31,519,047.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,996,010 shares in the company, valued at $148,641,087.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 9,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $234,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,282,173 shares of company stock valued at $31,798,676. 21.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $31.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $963.69 million, a P/E ratio of 54.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.