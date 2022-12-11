Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $32.54 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 609,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $32,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of USRT stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $68.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.04.

