Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,031,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,736 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 7.37% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $32,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWB. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,964 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 399,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 37,471 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 100,495 shares during the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BWB shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Hovde Group lifted their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares to $20.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $74,029.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,182,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,006,698.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 21.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWB stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $513.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

