Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 5,982 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of United States Lime & Minerals worth $33,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 57.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 25.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

United States Lime & Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USLM opened at $150.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.12 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.74. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.12 and a fifty-two week high of $154.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.60.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 10.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $52,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,881.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other United States Lime & Minerals news, Director Bill Hughes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $52,432.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,881.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,456 shares of company stock worth $455,261 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.