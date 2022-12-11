Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 200 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,227,000 after buying an additional 114,727 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 49.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 24.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.36.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.2 %

VRSK opened at $182.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.46 and a 200-day moving average of $179.50. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $230.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

