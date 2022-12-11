Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,882 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.88% of Spire worth $34,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 47.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Spire during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 191.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Stock Performance

NYSE SR opened at $67.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.40. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.52 and a 52-week high of $79.24.

Spire Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 68.84%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spire to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet cut Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Spire Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

