SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,251 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $35,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.43. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

