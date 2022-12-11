Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Makes New Investment in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BlueLinx by 2,076.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after buying an additional 153,208 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,741,000. Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 460,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,792,000 after purchasing an additional 62,342 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 53,217 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,883,000 after purchasing an additional 38,787 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXC opened at $66.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.99. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.49 and a twelve month high of $100.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $603.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.81.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.98. BlueLinx had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Equities analysts expect that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 30.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

