Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $154,000 Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in International Paper were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 30,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,623,858 shares of company stock worth $167,594,928. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Paper Trading Down 0.2 %

IP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.39. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.01.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.21). International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

