Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stake Lowered by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 130.1% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 49,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $8,201,177.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 49,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $8,201,177.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,740 shares of company stock worth $30,748,906 over the last ninety days. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.33.

NYSE VEEV opened at $172.17 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $272.00. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 70.27, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.31.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.