The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 30.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 142,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,055,000 after acquiring an additional 33,383 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,040,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.8% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total transaction of $1,836,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,682.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670 over the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $185.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.46. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $191.16.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

