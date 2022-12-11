Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,400 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,126 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in eBay were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in eBay by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,825 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 300,801 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $17,224,000 after purchasing an additional 16,638 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in eBay by 1.9% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 49,344 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 584.2% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,229 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $43.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $67.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

