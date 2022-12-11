Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 600 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Crown were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCK. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 508.7% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 30,336 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $711,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 34.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Crown by 1,010.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 284,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after purchasing an additional 259,254 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of Crown stock opened at $80.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $130.42.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -32.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CCK. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Crown from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Crown from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

Crown Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Further Reading

