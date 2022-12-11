Centiva Capital LP Acquires 3,577 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Republic Services by 46.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,384,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,542,000 after purchasing an additional 436,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,793,803,000 after purchasing an additional 427,719 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Republic Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Republic Services by 44.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,290,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,939,000 after purchasing an additional 399,301 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 20.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,073,000 after purchasing an additional 302,987 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.63.

Shares of RSG opened at $135.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

