Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 7,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. Bank of America cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.47.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $214.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.66. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.76 and a twelve month high of $363.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essex Property Trust

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.