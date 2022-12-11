Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Position Lowered by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 92.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 25.9% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Nasdaq by 5.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nasdaq to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.79.
Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $63.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.43. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $70.55.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.
