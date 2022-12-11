Creative Planning Sells 1,600 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Creative Planning lowered its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FVAL. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Price Performance

FVAL opened at $45.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.51. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $53.14.

