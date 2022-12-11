International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,734,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,036,409,000 after purchasing an additional 467,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,622,298,000 after buying an additional 768,929 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,874,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $818,854,000 after buying an additional 1,174,397 shares during the period. LTS One Management LP lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.6% in the second quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $583,688,000 after buying an additional 430,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 643.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,797,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.4 %

IFF stock opened at $107.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $151.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.81.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

