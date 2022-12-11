Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,000 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 304.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 9.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $268,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $244.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.8 %

In related news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $242.04 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 780.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.03.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,032.29%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

