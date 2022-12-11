Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $326.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $332.38 and a 200 day moving average of $313.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $421.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LULU. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.96.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

