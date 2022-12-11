Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 100 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,084.9% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 396,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,404,000 after acquiring an additional 391,713 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 456,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,575,000 after purchasing an additional 180,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,370,144,000 after purchasing an additional 161,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,398,438,000 after purchasing an additional 133,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,526.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,776.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,507.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1,489.90.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

