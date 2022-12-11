CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,773,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,206,000 after acquiring an additional 441,528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,252,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,097,061,000 after buying an additional 61,795 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CMS Energy by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,644,000 after buying an additional 3,519,691 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in CMS Energy by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,319,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,586,000 after buying an additional 1,625,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CMS Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,172,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,830,000 after buying an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

CMS Energy stock opened at $62.22 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.34.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.