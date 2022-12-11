Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 85,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHLS. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,878,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth $52,245,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,637 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,877,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,403,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $50,585.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 65,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $1,964,339.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,932.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $50,585.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,123.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 640,710 shares of company stock valued at $14,348,505. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.58 and a beta of 2.12. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.94.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHLS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

