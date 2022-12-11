Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,114.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 759,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,183,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 534.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 795,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,611,000 after buying an additional 670,415 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $36,508,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,012,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,199,000 after buying an additional 354,914 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,071,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,479,000 after buying an additional 296,422 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NBIX. Citigroup increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

In related news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $552,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,516,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,531 shares of company stock worth $14,698,796. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $117.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.69 and a beta of 0.53. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $129.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.40.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.