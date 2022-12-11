Centiva Capital LP Acquires 11,043 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1,658.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,709 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in Walmart by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in Walmart by 60.6% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,184,546 shares of company stock valued at $924,081,520 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart Stock Down 2.3 %

Several analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.26.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $145.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.19 and a 200-day moving average of $133.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $391.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.