Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,234,491 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,311 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 8.12% of Wynn Resorts worth $526,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,670 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,451 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,107 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $477,390.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $84.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.78. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $96.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $889.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.42 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WYNN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.