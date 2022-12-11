Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $106.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.45.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

