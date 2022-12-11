Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 1,646,170 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 133.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,875,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,646,170 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 5.36% of Hubbell worth $513,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.33.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total transaction of $4,524,867.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $250.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $261.58. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.35. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 43.58%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

