Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,165,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 295,224 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.09% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $480,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,069.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 550.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASND. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $168.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.55.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Down 2.0 %

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $117.07 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $144.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.